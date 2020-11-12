FA chairman Clarke resigns after controversial comments

London [UK], November 11 (ANI): Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has resigned from his position after making a series of controversial comments in a meeting in parliament on Tuesday.

According to Goal.com report, Clarke referred to "high-profile coloured footballers", said more South Asians than Afro-Caribbeans work in the FA's IT department because they have "different career interests", referred to gay players as making a "life choice" and claimed young female goalkeepers do not like having balls hit hard at them.

A statement from the FA confirmed that sports lawyer Peter McCormick will take over the role as interim chairman with immediate effect, with the search for a permanent replacement now underway.



"Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA Chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new Chair in due course. We would also like to reaffirm that as an organisation, we are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to promote diversity, address inequality, and tackle all forms of discrimination in the game," read a statement.

Clarke said in his resignation statement: "My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on."

"I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include. I would like to thank my friends and colleagues in the game for the wisdom and counsel they have shared over the years and resign from the FA with immediate effect," he added. (ANI)

