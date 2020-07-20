FA Cup: David de Gea falters as Chelsea defeat Man U in semis

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea had a bad day at the office as the side stumbled to a 1-3 loss against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time).

The match was slow to get off the blocks as both sides took their time to get a hold of things.

Manchester United's first attempt at the goal came after the first half an hour as Bruno Fernandes tried to register a goal through a free-kick.

Just before the half time, Chelsea managed to get a lead as Olivier Giroud registered a goal for the Blues. United's goalkeeper de Gead should have saved the goal, but he was unable to do so.

Immediately after the second half started, Chelsea went 2-0 ahead as Mason Mount registered a goal and it was again de Gea's fault that costed United dearly.

To make matters worse for United, Harry Maguire ended up committing an own goal in the 74th minute of the match, and as a result, Chelsea went 3-0 ahead.

United was able to peg one goal back in the 85th minute as Fernandes registered a goal through penalty, but it only proved as a consolation prize.

In the end, Chelsea went away with a 3-1 victory in the FA Cup semi-finals against United.

Now, the Blues will lock horns with Arsenal in the finals of the tournament at the Wembley Stadium on August 1. (ANI)

