Liverpool's Fabinho
Fabinho expresses excitement over Champions League

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:21 IST

Liverpool [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder Fabinho expressed his excitement over Champions League and said that all teams are going to focus on them as they are the reigning champions.
"The Champions League is a special competition and we're the reigning champions, so there's always going to be a lot of expectation about who we're going to come up against. We're relaxed about it," the club's official website quoted Fabinho as saying.
"As we're the reigning champions, all the other teams are going to focus much more on us, they'll know more about our team," he added.
However, Fabinho said they need to work hard for the league.
"We're excited about this season's competition. We know how strong the team is and, as always, we have to work hard and with confidence," he said. (ANI)

