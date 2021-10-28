FC Barcelona appoints Sergi Barjuan as interim coach

Barcelona [Spain], October 28 (ANI): FC Barcelona on Thursday announced that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barca B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad.

Barjuan's interim position as a first-team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired a full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman.

"FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, shall be officially introducing Sergi Barjuan to the first team squad this afternoon before the training session at the Ciutat Esportiva," the Club said in a statement.



FC Barcelona had relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach.

Barcelona suffered a defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday and as a result, the side has slipped to ninth place in La Liga standings.

The Dutchman was appointed as Barcelona manager in August 2020, taking over after Quique Setien had been asked to leave.

67 games in charge, Koeman had a record of 40 wins, 11 draws, and 16 defeats. (ANI)

