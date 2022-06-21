FC Barcelona to play at Olympic Stadium in 2023-2024 season as iconic Camp Nou goes through renovation

Barcelona [Spain], June 21 (ANI): FC Barcelona's men's team will be playing at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in the 2023-2024 season.

This Tuesday, the agreement was presented as reached by the club and Barcelona City Council through the company Barcelona de Serveis Municipals (B:SM), manager of the ground the team will be using while construction work is being done on the Camp Nou.

Barca president Joan Laporta, accompanied by institutional vice-president Elena Fort and the manager of Espai Barca, Jordi Llaurado, detailed the terms of the agreement together with the first deputy mayor and president of B:SM, Jaume Collboni, at an event held in front of the main facade of the Olympic Stadium, the iconic setting of the 1992 Games.

Barca can use the stadium between August 2023 and May 2024, and the ground will have a seating capacity of around 55,000 people. The club holds the right to use the facility on match days and for pre and post-match preparations.



FC Barcelona will also be able to use the stadium on a regular basis for training and other sporting events, including the needs of the women's team, which this season played the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League at the Camp Nou.

The agreed transfer of use includes not just the pitch and terraces but also other auxiliary spaces such as the press box, changing rooms and indoor parking areas, among others.

At the moment, the club's technical services are assessing what adaptations will need to be made to the facilities to meet the needs of the various competitions that the team plays in. These investments will be paid by FC Barcelona. The club, as President Laporta has acknowledged, estimates that the transfer to Montjuic will cost between 15 and 20 million euros.

In order to make it easier for fans to get to the Olympic Stadium, the City Council and FC Barcelona are devising a mobility plan to improve public transport and sustainable mobility, and have designed extraordinary maintenance and security services to ensure the least possible impact on the mountain.

These items are expected to cost 7.2 million euros, 64% of which will be borne by Barca, and the remaining 36% by the City Council. The municipal contribution will be for investments that will become a permanent part of the local infrastructure. (ANI)

