FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati suffers femoral biceps injury

Barcelona [Spain], January 21 (ANI): FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati has a femoral biceps injury in his left thigh, the La Liga club confirmed on Thursday.

The Barca striker was a second-half substitute in the Copa del Rey game against Athletic Club. Fati left the pitch in tears after sustaining an injury in extra time.

The forward walked straight down the tunnel upon his exit in the last-16 match, which ended with Barca crashing out in a 3-2 defeat. The teenager was embraced by manager Xavi before disappearing down the tunnel.



"Ansu Fati has a femoral biceps injury in his left thigh and tests will be required to determine the full extent of the problem," FC Barcelona in a statement said.

In Bilbao, defending champions FC Barcelona crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a 3-2 defeat against Athletic. The two sides that have lifted the trophy more than any others produced action and intensity from start to finish and although Athletic Club took the lead twice, Barca were able to find an answer each time.

They did it first with Ferran Torres' first ever goal for his new club and did it again with an equaliser from Pedri in the dying moments of injury time. But despite managing to take the game into extra time in such dramatic fashion, the Catalans were unable to finish the job in added time. Instead Athletic went back in front, and this time it was going to be definitive.

Iker Muniain scored a brace while Inigo Martinez scored the other goal for Athletic Club in their victory. (ANI)

