FC Barcelona's identity is same as ever, feels Unai Emery

Villarreal [Spain], November 27 (ANI): The Villarreal FC head coach Unai Emery believes the identity of FC Barcelona is the same as ever even after several changes in the Catalunya-based club.

Villarreal is all set for the weekend's big clash with Barcelona in La Liga. Notably, Villarreal haven't beaten Barcelona in LaLiga since 2008 but is going into the match confident of springing a surprise against a Barca team in transition following the mid-season arrival of Xavi in the dugout.

Talking about their next opponents FCB, Unai Emery said: "Barcelona can change coaches, players, go through tough times... but I've seen their latest matches under Xavi, the identity is the same as ever."



"Dembele might not be fit to play 90 minutes but he's a player that can make the difference," he added.

Eyes will also be on the in-form Arnaut Danjuma who has scored 5 goals for the Yellow Submarine in the league this season. The winger threw light on Villareal's defeat against Manchester United in the midweek UEFA Champions League clash.

"We didn't get the result we wanted against Man Utd.... it was a setback, but we need to dust ourselves down and go again... there's no use in moaning," the Dutch international said. (ANI)

