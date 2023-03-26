FC Bengaluru United confident ahead of away encounter against Golden Threads FC: Fernando Varela

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], March 25 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), two-time Super Division champions, have a new man at the helm - Argentinian-born Fernando Varela. Varela hit the ground running as FCBU's new coach, making an impressive start by leading a depleted team (due to the concurrent Santosh Trophy) to a triumph in the recent Stafford Challenge Cup, anointing FCBU as the first champions in over three decades.

Currently competing in the 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers, the team is striving to earn a coveted spot in the I-league. Ahead of their away encounter against an undefeated Golden Threads FC, Varela shared his thoughts on the new assignment, his vision for the club and its culture, and the competition.

Talking about the recent Stafford Challenge Cup success, Varela said, "It's always nice to add another trophy, particularly to start with a trophy and do it in the build-up to another important tournament, it is an amazing feeling for me and the club also. It has helped the confidence of the whole unit."

FCBU began their I-league 2nd Division qualifiers' campaign with a defeat at the hands of local rivals, Bengaluru FC. Talking about the defeat Varela said despite the loss, it served as an opportunity for tactical introspection. "It was a very physical encounter; you could see the intensity amongst the players. Yes, we lost, but we can learn from our mistakes. I would rather we face defeat in the first game when the takeaways are actionable rather than the last game of the tournament." He further commended the team on an impressive performance against RKM FC in the following encounter, whom they defeated 4-0. "It was a very good result for us, not only because of the scoreline but because of the overall execution."

When asked about his vision for the club and its culture, Varela spoke about the importance of creating a positive yet fiercely competitive atmosphere for the players. "Creating a good atmosphere for team players is essential. They need to connect with each other but it's equally important that they stay focused even when they're not on the field or on the bench. It's about pushing yourself to be ready for the next game and always striving to improve. In football, you have to constantly prove yourself on the pitch. From a pool of nearly 30 players, we can only field 11; that's competition and it's healthy and we will use that to make better players."

Varela added, "Behind every successful team, there is a hard-working staff, and I am grateful for the efforts of everyone involved. The club is doing a fantastic job in the organization and execution of key roles. I feel comfortable with the management because they give me the freedom to manage my team. The facilities are top-notch, and the staff is excellent. All of this helps us focus, not just on the game, but also our well-being and long-term goals."

As a club, FC Bengaluru United has always laid an emphasis on building a squad around local players from Karnataka. "I think the quality of Karnataka football is quite evident for everyone to see following the Santosh Trophy. The state is full of competitive teams and talented players. It's great that the club is trying to incorporate them; it is always a special feeling for a player to play for this team from his city."

FC Bengaluru United will play their next two games, away from home, against Golden Threads FC and Chennaiyin 'B'. While Varela concedes that away games are more challenging, he is confident that the team is ready for it. "We have to do it; this is how competition works. We have had time to prepare for it physically and mentally and we are feeling confident. It is a challenge, but we are competing for promotion to the I-League where you will have to play away games so it is a challenge we are looking forward to."

FCBU have secured three points in their two games so far while Golden Threads FC and Bengaluru FC reside ahead of them in the Group C table, with four points in two matches. FCBU face Golden Threads FC in their next fixture of the I-League 2nd Qualifiers on Monday, 27th March at 4:00 pm IST. (ANI)