FC Bengaluru United finalise coaching, fitness staff to assist Head Coach Khalid Jamil

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 23 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United have appointed their final coaching team and backroom staff around Head Coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil ahead of the 2022-23 football season.

John Kenneth Raj has been appointed as the Assistant Coach of the First Team. Up until last season, Raj was the Technical Director of the United Pro School and United Pro Academy at FC Bengaluru United. Raj, who has close to 20 years of experience in football coaching, holds the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) 'A' License and was the Assistant Coach for the India U-16 and U-15 teams. His experience and keen understanding of the progression pathway of players - from the grassroots to the elite level - will play a major role in setting up plans, tactics, and the roadmap ahead for FC Bengaluru United.

Mihir Milind Sawant has been appointed as the Goalkeeping Coach for the 2022/23 season. He was the Assistant Coach and Goalkeeping Coach for Jamshedpur FC's reserve team back in 2018 and has also been associated with Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club as a Goalkeeping Coach. In January 2022, he was appointed as the Goalkeeping Coach for SC East Bengal.



Additionally, Levin Vinod has been recruited as the Physiotherapist for the 2022/23 season. He was previously employed as the Sports Physiotherapist for Bengaluru FC from 2017 to 2021. Vinod also has a Diploma in Football Medicine from FIFA.

Rounding up the coaching team, Prajwal Bhat has been appointed as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. Skilled in performance enhancement, sports injury rehabilitation and injury prevention, Bhat was previously working as a Strength and Conditioning Coach at Peak Performance - Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab, one of the most well-known sports clinics in India.

Commenting on the appointments, Gaurav Manchanda, Owner of FC Bengaluru United said, "We are extremely excited about the coaching team that we have built at FC Bengaluru United. We believe that Khalid and John perfectly complement each other and will be able to harness their skills and experience to guide FC Bengaluru United to even greater heights. Mihir, Levin and Prajwal have the skills and experience to provide them with able support and we are confident that this team can guide our young boys to the next level of Indian football."

Adding his views, Khalid Ahmed Jamil, Head Coach FC Bengaluru United said, "I am very optimistic about the upcoming season. We have been working with the management, discussing ideas and plans, and the way forward. It is important for the coaching unit to work as one for the successful implementation of the plans and I am confident that with John, Mihir, Levin and Prajwal, we have the right personnel in place. I am looking forward to the upcoming season and am confident of helping FC Bengaluru United move to the next level of Indian football."(ANI)

