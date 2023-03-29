FC Bengaluru United, Golden Threads FC share points in hard-fought encounter

Kochi (Kerala)[India], March 28 (ANI): In a hard-fought encounter of the 2nd Division, I League qualifier, FC Bengaluru United shared points with Kerala-based, Golden Threads FC in their first away game of the season, which ended with a scoreline of 1-1. The Panampilly School ground in Kochi saw goals from Irfan Yadwad (42') who ensured that the two-time Karnataka Super Division Champions took the lead in the first half but their advantage was nullified when Sajeesh (78') slotted it home for Golden Threads FC late in the second half.

The first half commenced with both teams pressing for an early goal. An early offensive from FCBU resulted in a free kick from a dangerous position, but a teasing right-footed floater by Selwyn Miranda was parried away by the diving goalkeeper. FCBU proceeded to earn a few more set pieces from promising positions but was unable to secure a conversion.

Thirty minutes into the game, FCBU found the net, but the linesmen denied the goal as an offside infringement. Soon after Golden Threads FC had their best opportunity of the game but they found the post, instead of the net. Minutes before the first half elapsed, a clinical Irfan Yadwad (42') swatted it into the goal to give FCBU the lead before halftime.



The second half commenced with great intensity, both sides continued to press relentlessly in search of goals. Irfan found himself with another goal-scoring opportunity but was unable to make it count. FCBU brought in K Manjit and striker Manbhakupar Lawphniaw, but the second goal continued to evade them.

Towards the end of the game, substitute Sajeesh (78') scored a crucial equaliser for Golden Threads FC, to make it 1-1, and keep Golden Thread's undefeated campaign alive while denying FCBU an all-important away victory.

With four points from three games, FCBU will remain in third position on the Group C table of the 2nd Division I-League qualifiers, while Golden Threads FC will retain the top berth with seven points in three games. FCBU will be in action again on the 31st of March against Chennayin B in yet another away encounter. (ANI)

