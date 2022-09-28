FC Goa announce 27-member squad for Indian Super League 2022-23

Panaji (Goa)[India], September 27(ANI): FC Goa's squad for the upcoming 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been submitted. The 27-member squad sees a total of ten Goan players putting on the Gaurs' iconic orange jersey this league season.

Carlos Pena, who formerly played for FC Goa and was a part of the Club's Super Cup-winning side in 2019 and the ISL League Winners' Shield-winning squad in 2020, leads the charge of the Gaurs as the squad's head coach. He is assisted by Gouramangi Singh, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera who are also part of the coaching staff.

As per ISL guidelines, FC Goa's squad for the season features six overseas signings, one of whom is from an AFC member nation. While the league regulations mandate a minimum of four U23 players to be present in clubs' squads, the Gaurs' squad features nine such names.

FC Goa squad for ISL 2022-23

Six homegrown players - who rose through the ranks from FC Goa's Developmental Team - viz. Hrithik Tiwari, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Lesly Rebello, Princeton Rebello and Lalremruata HP feature in the Club's squad for ISL 2022-23. Among them, Lesly and Lalremruata are newly promoted, following their success with the Dev Team over the past few years.

The squad also features two new faces with prior ISL experience in Arshdeep Singh and Alvaro Vazquez joining the squad after spells with Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters respectively.



All of the Club's new signings, namely, Arshdeep Singh, Fares Arnaout, Marc Valiente, Ayush Chhetri, Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena and Alvaro Vazquez are expected to make their first ISL appearances for the club this season.

FC Goa squad:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Leander D'Cunha, Marc Valiente, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Lesly Rebello

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes (Captain), Princeton Rebello, Ayush Chhetri, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Lalremruata HP

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaokar, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

Coaching Staff: Carlos Pena (Head Coach), Gouramangi Singh (Assistant Coach), Gorka Azkorra (Assistant Coach), Joel Dones (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Eduard Carrera (Goalkeeping Coach).(ANI)

