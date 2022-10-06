FC Goa announce sale of season tickets for ISL 2022-23

Fatorda (Goa) [India], October 6 (ANI): FC Goa fans will have the opportunity to watch all 10 home games of the league stage for the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League with the newly launched season ticket. The Club announced that prices for the first phase of the Super Early Bird offer will see season tickets priced as low as INR 2,990.

There is a discount of 50% on tickets for the West Upper stand during the Super Early Bird phase, while the discount for seats in the East Upper is set at 30%. Tickets for the North Upper and South Upper stands can also be procured during this period at a discounted rate of 40%.

Only a limited number of tickets will be made available during this phase.



In addition, an FC Goa season ticket holder is also entitled to other perks, such as a special season ticket card, chances to meet and interact with the Club's first-team players, chances to feature on the Club's official social media handles, and other exclusive contests.

For further info on the same, fans can log on to tickets.fcgoa.in.

In a rather refreshing turn of events from the past couple of seasons, FC Goa is set to welcome their fans back to their home stadium for the first time in over two years.

The previous couple of editions of the ISL was held behind closed doors due to COVID-19-enforced regulations, but that will now change with the country returning to normalcy from the ravages of the virus. As a result, fans will once again have the opportunity to cheer for the Gaurs from the stands of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, as they take to the pitch and fight for the top honours.

With a new-look squad that sees Carlos Pena take charge as the Head Coach, the Gaurs will be keen to reclaim their ISL League Winners' Shield, while also challenging for the ISL Trophy. (ANI)

