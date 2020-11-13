FC Goa announces three-year strategic partnership with RB Leipzig

Goa [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Thursday announced a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

"FC Goa is delighted to announce that the Club has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig that will help garner opportunities both in the football and business spheres for the two clubs," FC Goa said in a statement.

RB Leipzig has been one of the rising forces in German football in recent times ever since their formation in 2009. The club worked its way up the league structure and within a period of seven years, secured promotion to the Bundesliga by 2016. A season later, in 2017/18 the Club ensured a place in the UEFA Champions League. The 2019-20 season again saw them create history, reaching the semi-finals of the premier European competition.



FC Goa said that the primary focus of the partnership will be youth development.

"During this period of collaboration, coaches from RB Leipzig's Academy will be welcomed to Goan shores to impart knowledge via workshops. FC Goa will also be sending coaches and players from the club's youth set-up for further training and learning the intricacies of the game at RB Leipzig's Youth Academy," the statement read.

The ISL side further stated that the partnership will see both clubs launch a nationwide Soccer Camp programme. The FC Goa National Soccer Camps, both online and offline, supported by RB Leipzig will make "superior footballing skills and knowledge accessible to all football enthusiasts across India".

FC Goa President and co-owner, Akshay Tandon, in a statement, said: "I am delighted to have RB Leipzig as our partners. They have shown the world of football how to build from the ground up and that's something we resonate with. It is our first international partnership and in RB Leipzig, we have the perfect partner."

"Partnerships such as these validate our long-term vision that we have at the Club. Our goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage and this partnership helps us create a visible pathway for all young aspiring footballers in India. We have a long way to go, but these steps help build a strong foundation for the future. This is a partnership that gives me even more belief in the direction we are headed," he added. (ANI)

