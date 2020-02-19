FC Goa becomes first Indian club to qualify for AFC Champions League

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): FC Goa on Wednesday scripted history as the club became the first Indian team to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

AFC Champions League, which is viewed as Asia's top club competition will now see India's representation as FC Goa outclassed Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL's official handle tweeted FC Goa's achievement and said: "The Gaurs make history by becoming the first-ever #HeroISL club to qualify for @TheAFCCL".



In the match, Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall registered goals for Goa.

In the past, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have represented India in the Asian Club Championships, but this is the first time that any team from the country will be taking part in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Recently, ISL was recognised as the top-tier league in the country by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and as a result, its top team in the league phase will be representing India in the AFC Champions League. (ANI)

