FC Goa defeat Guardian Angels SC by 1-0

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:14 IST

Your tenacity is admirable: PM Modi lauds Pankaj Advani

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Pankaj Advani, saying that his 'tenacity is admirable' after he clinched 22nd world title by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar.