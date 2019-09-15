FC Goa register 1-0 win over Guardian Angels SC here on Sunday.
FC Goa register 1-0 win over Guardian Angels SC here on Sunday.

FC Goa defeat Guardian Angels SC by 1-0

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:24 IST

Goa [India], Sept 15 (ANI) Goa">FC Goa Developmental Team defeated Guardian Angels SC by 1-0 in the Police Cup at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium here on Sunday.
With this victory, Goa">FC Goa Developmental team have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Police Cup.
The game witnessed a goal-less first half as both the teams gave each other a tough competition. Goa">FC Goa and Guardian Angels SC tried their best to open their account but failed in the first half.
In the 64th minute, Christy Davis scored the only goal of the match, handing Goa">FC Goa a one-goal lead over Guardian Angels SC.
Despite trying hard to level the scores, Guardian Angels SC failed to score and consequently, they faced a 1-0 defeat. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:22 IST

Fifth Ashes Test: England register 135-run victory against Australia

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): England registered a massive 135-run victory on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test match as Australia failed to chase a target of 399 runs here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:14 IST

Your tenacity is admirable: PM Modi lauds Pankaj Advani

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Pankaj Advani, saying that his 'tenacity is admirable' after he clinched 22nd world title by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:02 IST

Raphael Varane looks to learn from Karim Benzema's experience

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Raphael Varane looks to learn from teammate Karim Benzema's experience on how to approach things at the highest level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:01 IST

Georginio Wijnaldum terms all opponents as 'difficult' in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said they knew that game against Newcastle United was going to be tough as 'every opponent is difficult' in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:14 IST

First T20I between India and South Africa abandoned due to rain

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:06 IST

Ind-SA T20I: Toss delayed due to rain

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Toss was delayed due to persistent rain on Sunday here at HPCA stadium, the venue for the first T20I match between India and South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:44 IST

Smith creates a record of scoring most runs in a series this century

Manchester [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has now become the highest run-scorer in a Test series of this century.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Pankaj Advani wins 22nd world billiards title

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sept 15 (ANI): India's billiards superstar Pankaj Advani on Sunday clinched his 22nd world title for the country by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:31 IST

ISL franchise Odisha FC unveils its logo

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) newly formed franchise Odisha Football Club unveiled its official logo here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:08 IST

David Alaba sustains injury in left thigh

Munich [Germany], Sept 15 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's David Alaba injured his left thigh, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:42 IST

Pat Cummins becomes leading wicket-taker in Test series

Manchester [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the leading wicket taker in the ongoing Ashes Test series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:20 IST

Congratulations Liverpool: Pep Guardiola jokes post Manchester...

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): After a shocking defeat at the hands of Norwich City in the Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked, saying "congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions."

Read More
iocl