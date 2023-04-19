FC Goa finish Super Cup campaign with win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): FC Goa finished their season with a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan, thanks to Fares Arnaout's first goal in club colours.

In a match that produced very little in terms of goalmouth action, the Syrian international pounced on an error by the Mariner's keeper Vishal Kaith - heading from close distance following a corner after Kaith had fumbled on the gather.

Both sides huffed and puffed in the first half, but couldn't create any clear-cut chances as both sides looked content to keep long spells of possession.



The game opened up only late on with Arnaout's goal followed up by a shot on goal by Manvir Singh. Arshdeep, though, was up to the mark to keep his second clean sheet intact.

Noah Sadaoui and Makan Chothe carved an opportunity in the final moments of the game but failed to capitalise on it.

Gaurs finish off RFDL Goa leg in style

FC Goa ended the Goa leg of the Reliance Foundation Development League in style as a Saish Gaonkar hat-trick powered the young Gaurs to a 5-1 win over Velsao. Lemba Singh and Robinson Singh were also on the mark for the Gaurs to round off the win.

The victory - their sixth in eight games - sees the Gaurs finish unbeaten and on top of the Goa leg with 20 points from their 8 games. Velsao, who also sealed their qualification with a draw, finished 2nd with 17 points to their name. (ANI)

