FC Goa's ISL campaign concludes with defeat to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 24 (ANI): FC Goa bowed out of this season's Indian Super League as a brace by Sivasakthi Narayanan and a goal by Pablo Perez powered Bengaluru FC to a 3-1 win over the Gaurs, in the sides' final league game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Iker Guarrotxena scored his 11th goal of the season for the Gaurs, but in the end, it offered them nothing but a consolation.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa Head Coach Carlos Pela made just one change to the playing XI that started against Chennaiyin FC, as Devendra Murgaokar made way for Redeem Tlang. The Meghalayan forward responded with a series of attacks on the Bengaluru goal in the first half, thereby justifying his selection.

Despite enjoying more ball possession and starting the match on a strong note, the Gaurs conceded a shock lead in the 6th minute from a corner kick. Sivasakthi, who was unmarked in the six-yard box made easy work of his chance as he headed past Dheeraj Singh to score for the Blues.

Pena's boys, in turn, responded with renewed vigour, with Tlang, Noah Sadaoui and Iker Gurrotxena testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on several occasions.

Guarrotxena eventually restored parity on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute. Sadaoui directed a lovely cross at the far post area, which the Spaniard redirected into the net with a glancing header.



The Men in Orange continued to create chances at will, but a lack of bite in the final third meant the scores remained level till half-time.

Following the change of ends, FC Goa kept the ball for longer periods, and a major portion of the game was played in Bengaluru's half.

But it was the Blues who regained their lead, with Sivasakthi finding the back of the net once again in the 76th minute. Replays indicate that the Tamil Nadu youngster was a touch offside while the final pass was played to him, but the goal stood to give Simon Grayson's boys the upper hand.

Pablo Perez's strike in the 82nd minute made the result a foregone conclusion, with BFC winning 3-1 at full-time. The defeat also brought FC Goa's ISL 2022-23 campaign to an end, with the Club finishing in 7th place with 27 points from 20 games.

In other news, the FC Goa Development Team beat Vasco SC 2-1 in the ongoing Goa Pro League 2022-23 season, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday.

Leewan Castanha opened the scoring for the Young Gaurs in the 6th minute, and Malsawmtluanga doubled their lead two minutes into the second half. Although Altamash Sayed cut short Vasco's deficit with a strike of his own in the 60th minute, his suspension handed the team a setback in the later stages of the match.

Deggie Cardozo's boys now have 15 points from nine matches, and remain unbeaten in the league with three wins and six draws to their name.


