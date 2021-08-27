FC Goa's Phrangki Buam joins Mohammedan Sporting on loan

Margao [Goa], August 27 (ANI): FC Goa midfielder Phrangki Buam has joined Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting on loan for the 2021-22 season.

The youngster, who arrived on Goan shores last season after sealing a permanent move from Shillong Lajong, is set to link up with the Black Panthers for their campaigns in the upcoming season.

Buam will be aiming to help Andrey Chernyshov's side chase glory in the Durand Cup and the Calcutta Football League before striding on to the upcoming I-League season.



The boy from Meghalaya will look to get back to his best in the I-League, a tournament where he first shot to prominence during the 2018/19 campaign -- where he finished as the second-highest Indian goalscorer thanks to his 6 strikes in 20 matches.

The 20-year-old made only one appearance for the Gaurs last season, coming on as a substitute for FC Goa in their last AFC Champions League game against Al Wahda.

Speaking on the move, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando stated, "Phrangki is a very professional boy. It has been a pleasure for me and the coaching staff to work with him. He is supremely talented and with the move, I hope he gets to play a lot of minutes and come back to FC Goa soon with a wealth of experience under his belt because, for him, I believe the best is yet to come. All the best Phrangki." (ANI)

