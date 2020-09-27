FC Schalke sack manager David Wagner

Gelsenkirchen [Germany], September 27 (ANI): German club FC Schalke on Sunday sacked head coach David Wagner.

"FC Schalke 04 have parted ways with head coach David Wagner with immediate effect. Assistant coaches Christoph Buhler and Frank Frohling were also placed on gardening leave on Sunday (27/9)," the club said in a statement.

The club has so far played two matches in Bundesliga's 2020-2021 season and has suffered a defeat in both of them.



The recent defeat came on Saturday when Werder Bremen thrashed them 1-3. Before this, the club was handed a humiliating 8-0 defeat by Bayern Munich.

Jochen Schneider, Head of Sport, said the club did not witness "right performances and results" and they have decided to make a "fresh start".

"We had all hoped that we could improve on the pitch together with David Wagner. Unfortunately, we haven't seen the right performances and results from the first two games of the season for this to happen," the club's official website quoted Schneider as saying.

"We have therefore decided to make a fresh start. Despite the disappointing results, this wasn't an easy decision for us to make. I would like to thank David Wagner, Christoph Buhler and Frank Frohling, who, up until their departure, have done everything they can to get Schalke back on track," he added.

The club said that it will announce a successor in the coming days. (ANI)

