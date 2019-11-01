Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat.

"It's just a dream, you never think you will play 100 times for Liverpool," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.

If the defender played in the match against Aston Villa, it will be Alexander-Arnold's 100th appearance for Liverpool.

The 21-year-old said that he never imagined playing 100 matches for Liverpool at such a young age.

"I always thought, growing up, that I would hopefully play one or two games, but never near 100, especially at such a young age," he said.

"You never think it is going to happen like this and you don't think it will go so quick as well. Thinking back, I can't remember all of the games, but it has been a fast three years I suppose, it has gone around so quick," Alexander-Arnold added.

Liverpool will compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

