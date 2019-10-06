Federico Valverde doing exceptionally well: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane
ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:01 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praised Federico Valverde saying that the 21-year-old is doing 'exceptionally well'.
"I'm happy for him. He deserves it, he's a player that'll always prove just how good he is. He's improving, he's doing exceptionally well and he's always moving forward, he wants to get on the ball and he had a hand in the goals," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
Real Madrid secured a 4-2 win over Granada on Saturday in La Liga. Zidane feels that his club performed brilliantly in the first half, which his club ended at 2-0.
"This is a team game and that first-half performance was brilliant in every sense. We did really well in terms of getting out of our half with the ball," he said.
Real Madrid will now compete against RCD Mallorca in La Liga on October 20. (ANI)

