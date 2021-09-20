'Felt like I lost my job': Solskjaer not carried away with title talk

Manchester [UK], September 20 (ANI): Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not getting carried away with the Premier League win against West Ham United, saying he felt like 'he lost his job' after the Red Devils suffered a defeat against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Manchester United defeated West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard scored goals for the Red Devils. West Ham got a penalty in the dying minutes, but goalkeeper David de Gea ended up making the save.

"You're not gonna get me on that one now. It's five games into the season. I was probably down and out and lost my job yesterday. That's the way it is at Man United," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



"We deserved three points. It's a hard place to come, here. Hopefully these points can make a difference. Let's see about the title when we get towards April and May," he added.

Talking about the game against West Ham, Solskjaer said: "We have to defend better. We have to make it harder to break us down. For their goal the structure was wrong for whatever reason and we'll have to work on it."

Manchester United is currently at the third spot in the Premier League standings with 13 pointts from five games.

The side will next lock horns against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and then the Red Devils will return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Saturday. (ANI)

