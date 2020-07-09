Fernandes, Rashford make me enjoy football every time, says Paul Pogba

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admitted that he enjoys watching Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Fernandes, Rashford and Martial scored one goal each while Greenwood netted two for the side in their 5-2 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at Old Trafford.

The midfielder began the 2019-20 Premier League campaign in good form but his stint was derailed by an injury in September end.

Despite returning for two games during December, an ankle problem ruled him out of action until lockdown. But following the successful resumption of football in mid-June, Pogba has been in fine fettle as the Reds have maintained an impressive unbeaten run and firmly put the pressure on in the race for a Champions League spot.

"From behind I just enjoy it. I'm enjoying just watching Bruno, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and Mason [Greenwood], who all played the last game [a 5-2 win over Bournemouth], and seeing them score goals. You just keep applauding, it's beautiful... they make me enjoy football every time," Pogba told United Review.

"As well though there is the defensive work that people don't talk about - they do it. The pressing - they do it... that's what you maybe don't see that much. Football fans who know football see that and that's the difference that we have and it's great to see them at their best," he added.

United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that the club wants to sign a new contract with midfielder Pogba.

The France international's current deal expires next season with the club holding an option to extend it for a further year while the midfielder continues to be tipped with a move away from Old Trafford.

"I think it's about the mentality - the attacking and defending that they do every time - that helps us, it helps the midfielders and the defenders and obviously the talent speaks for itself - the goals and the action and the football, everything," Pogba said. (ANI)

