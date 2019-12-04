Fernandinho has been helping me a lot: Gabriel Jesus

Leeds [UK], Dec 4 (ANI): Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus admitted that teammate Fernandinho has been helping him a lot.

"I had a talk with Fernandinho. He has been helping me a lot. He has always been very important since I arrived at the club," Goal.com quoted Jesus as saying.

"With his experience throughout his career, he is giving me advice. The day before the game, we had a nice chat," he added.

Jesus netted twice during Manchester City's 4-1 win over Burnley FC in Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazil international said scoring two goals was very important to him.

"He always looks after all of us, especially the young ones. As a countryman, he came to talk to me and tell me to remain calm. I was calm, more confident and I managed to score two goals, which was very important to me," Jesus said. (ANI)

