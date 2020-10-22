Fernandinho to be out for 'four to six weeks', says Pep Guardiola

Manchester [UK], October 22 (ANI): Manchester City's Fernandinho is all set to spend "four to six weeks" on the sidelines after suffering an injury during the Champions League clash against Porto, the manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Providing an update on the extent of the injury, Guardiola said it is "bad news" and the player will be out for several weeks.



"It is bad news. It is a problem in his leg. I think he will be out for four to six weeks. It is a big blow for us, with the amount of games," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

The Brazilian was introduced as an 85th-minute substitute at the Etihad Stadium but was forced off before the end with a leg injury.

Manchester City secured a 3-1 win over Porto in the Champions League. Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, and Ferran Torres all scored one goal each in the match to hand Manchester City a win. (ANI)

