FIFA delegation satisfied with Bhubaneswar's preparation for U17 Women's World Cup

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A FIFA delegation along with the members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) inspected the Kalinga Stadium to ascertain the readiness of Bhubaneswar to host the U17 Women's World Cup in 2020.

Following the visit, the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the work, which has taken place at the venue.

FIFA Project Lead for the Tournament Oliver Vogt said in an official statement: "We're very happy to be here because we know Bhubaneswar is a city which is very passionate about sports. You have hosted the Hockey World Cup and now it is time to shift to football. If Bhubaneswar is selected as a Host City, we're very confident that the U17 Women's World Cup will be a huge success."

"Our government is committed in its efforts to host the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. We are looking to complete all infrastructural build and upgradations by the first quarter of 2020," added Vishal Kumar Dev, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary for Sports and Tourism, Odisha.



Tournament Director of the LOC Roma Khanna said: "Even though more work needs to be done with the overall infrastructure, we are confident about Bhubaneswar's ability to deliver this. What is even more heartening is the plans towards women's football development that are taking shape."

"We are extremely pleased and very appreciative of the State government for putting its weight behind this initiative. It is a key component of this tournament. We want that more support to be given for the overall development of women's football," added Khanna.

Bhubaneswar became the third venue to be inspected by the FIFA-LOC delegation after Kolkata and Guwahati. The team will travel to Ahmedabad on Saturday to assess the facilities. (ANI)

