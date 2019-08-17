FIFA hands lifetime ban on former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 17 (ANI): Federation Internationale de Football Association's (FIFA) independent ethics committee has found former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia guilty of violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics and handed him a lifetime ban on Friday.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee has found Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," read FIFA's official statement.

The formal ethics proceedings against Siasia were initiated on February 11 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes. This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine of 50,000 Swiss Francs has been imposed on Siasia. (ANI)

