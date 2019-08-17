Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia
Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia

FIFA hands lifetime ban on former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:31 IST

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 17 (ANI): Federation Internationale de Football Association's (FIFA) independent ethics committee has found former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia guilty of violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics and handed him a lifetime ban on Friday.
"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee has found Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," read FIFA's official statement.
The formal ethics proceedings against Siasia were initiated on February 11 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes. This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.
In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine of 50,000 Swiss Francs has been imposed on Siasia. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:54 IST

Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies 'A' squad for...

St John's [Antigua], Aug 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) included Darren Bravo and John Campbell in the 14-man squad for West Indies 'A' to play against India in a three-day tour match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 08:56 IST

Philippe Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan

Munich [Germany], Aug 17 (ANI): Barcelona's midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to join Bayern Munich on a season-long loan as both the clubs have agreed on the basic framework for the transfer on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:25 IST

Brian Lara, Ramnaresh Sarwan to join West Indies' pre-series camp

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketers Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will 'share their information' with the team ahead of the first Test match against India as the duo will be a part of team's pre-series camp.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:54 IST

Naby Keita to miss Southampton clash due to injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita will be unavailable for the club's match against Southampton due to his injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:42 IST

Second Ashes Test: Australia score 80/4 before rain interrupts day three

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia only managed to rack up 80 runs for the loss of four wickets before day three of the second Ashes Test match was called off due to persistent rain at Lord's on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:06 IST

Eden Hazard sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Aug 16 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that Eden Hazard sustained a muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:38 IST

New Zealand take 177 runs lead on day three of Test against Sri Lanka

.Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 16 (ANI): New Zealand on Friday scored 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets on day three of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, taking a lead of 177 runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:00 IST

Ravi Shastri to continue as India's head coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team for second successive term. Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy- made the announcement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:55 IST

Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Alexis Sanchez might end up playing a lot of games: Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Alexis Sanchez is not in the club's reserves while adding the Chilean footballer might play a lot of games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:55 IST

Ahead of Southampton clash, fan injures Adrian's ankle

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a fan injured Adrian's ankle, raising doubt over his participation in the Southampton clash.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Warner missed scoring opportunities: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner missed scoring opportunities during day two of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

Read More
iocl