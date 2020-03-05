FIFA proposes postponing 2022 Word Cup qualifiers over coronavirus

Zurich [Switzerland], Mar 5 (ANI): The football's elite governing body FIFA and Asian Football Federation (AFC) on Thursday proposed postponing all the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Cup qualifiers due to the rising threat of coronavirus.

FIFA and the AFC met at the apex body's headquarters to discuss football activities in Asia.

"For both FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations," the FIFA said in a statement.

This development means India's home clash against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers is in doubt. FIFA and the AFC will provide an update on these fixtures in the coming days following consultation with the AFC member associations.

"FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in relation to COVID-19 in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the confederations and the member associations. Information on other international matches may be provided by the relevant confederation or member association," the statement read.

India are already out of World Cup contention after failing to win a single match in their group so far. India is scheduled to play 2022 tournament host Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26, followed by matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in June.

Other topics of discussion were the women's Olympic play-off between Korea Republic and China PR, as well as the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020. (ANI)

