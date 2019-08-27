The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be the first FIFA competition for women in the country and the second overall to be held in India.
FIFA U- 17 Women's World Cup India 2020: Bhubaneswar gets provisional clearance as 1st venue

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:10 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The city of Bhubaneswar got a provisional clearance as the first venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, the Organising Committee confirmed on Tuesday.
The other venues are Kolkata, Ahamadabad, Mumbai, and Goa. However, all these venues are yet to get infrastructure clearance.
Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee Roma Khanna said they are happy to give a provisional clearance to the city of Bhubaneswar.
"We are happy to give a provisional clearance to the city of Bhubaneswar and confirm them as the first venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be provisionally selected," said Khanna.
"I would like to congratulate the State of Odisha for being part of what is sure to be a cornerstone event for women's football in the country," added Khanna.
"There is some work remaining, and the State government has to upgrade stadium and training sites to FIFA standards. But we are satisfied with the commitment exhibited by the government to complete all the works required to obtain the full ratification," she added.
Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Vishal K Dev said that it is a prestigious moment for them.
"It is a prestigious moment for us to be associated with the FIFA World Cup and prospectively add Bhubaneswar to the list of some top cities of the world that have hosted a FIFA World Cup game," he said.
"Currently, we are developing and upgrading our infrastructure as per the FIFA guidelines and are confident of getting the final clearance for the event. I am confident that the event will make a positive impact and help create a football ecosystem for the youth of the State as well as for Country," he said.
As per the FIFA guidelines, a venue needs one main pitch and four practice pitch. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium has one main pitch and one practice pitch and work is undergoing for developing additional three practice pitches.
The final inspection will take place later this year and based on that, it will receive full ratification by FIFA and be confirmed as the host city for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.
Moreover, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be the first FIFA competition for women in the country and the second overall to be held in India. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:22 IST

