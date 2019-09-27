Belinda Wilson (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Belinda Wilson (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2020 will galvanise country: Belinda Wilson

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): FIFA Women's Football regional consultant Belinda Wilson feels the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will galvanise the whole country, not just on the women's game, but also of the men.
"The World Cup will have a huge impact in the country, not just on the women's game but also on the men's. You saw what happened when India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, and how much it changed the demographics and direction. I expect the same for the coming World Cup as well. You'll see that the host cities will galvanize from within and the rest of the states will follow," All India Football Federation quoted Wilson as saying.
The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be the 7th edition of the tournament which will be hosted by India from November 2 to 21. A total of 16 teams qualify for the final tournament. India will enjoy the automatic qualification as they are the host nation.
When asked about the women's football in India, Wilson said: "Women's football in India is improving a lot. It has come a long way in a short amount of time. You can see with the investments being made that the game is becoming a better product. I can see there is an investment being made at the senior and youth level."
"Over the last 10 years, there is a level of consistency achieved in regards to involvement in youth and senior competitions. I hope to see more role models come to light, who will inspire future generations," she added.
According to Wilson, global tournaments can be used as a platform to share thoughts as the same happened in the Women's World Cup.
"One should utilize the Women's World Cup that recently took place in France. From a global perspective, it was able to enhance a huge movement in regards to women's football, both on and off the field. I think that's the legacy of what a World Cup can achieve. India has the ability to follow suit with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year. It can galvanize the whole country to do the same and inspire future generations to become a part of the game," Wilson said.
"The Golden Baby League is a fantastic program that has been initiated in India. I always say that the most important thing is that we start at the grassroots level, from U-6 to U-12 age groups. If you can develop a passion for the game at that age group, then it will carry over to the youth leagues, and contribute in bridging the gap. It will impact not only the football being played but also coach education and will see more women getting involved in coaching," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:49 IST

Pakistan-Sri Lanka first ODI called-off, second rescheduled

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 27 : After the much-awaited first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball bowled at National Stadium here on Friday, the second ODI has been rescheduled to September 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:30 IST

Moussa Sissoko signs new contract with Tottenham

London [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Moussa Sissoko on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:00 IST

Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Afghanistan cricket team

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new head coach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:55 IST

James Milner is unbelievably important, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised James Milner calling him 'Mr Professional' and 'unbelievably important' for the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:30 IST

BCCI announces women's squad for West Indies tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:26 IST

Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Alisson Becker's return

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return to training with the team from Sunday onwards, revealed manager Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:11 IST

Sarah Taylor retires from international cricket

London [India], Sept 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batswoman Sarah Taylor on Friday announced her retirement from the international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Never said it was going to be easy this season, says Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat even as the club remains quite low on the points table.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:05 IST

India beat Maldives in SAFF U-18 Championship, advance to final

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): India U-18 defeated Maldives 4-0 in the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 here on Friday to secure their spot in the final of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Will reply critics with better performance in World...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Boxer Sarita Devi is confident of better performance in the upcoming World Championships and on Friday said that she will reply to critics with her performance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:36 IST

Not satisfied with her laurels, Mary Kom says she's hungry for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom, who is a six-time World Champion, is not satisfied with her past achievements as she aims for an Olympic gold medal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:25 IST

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap trounce Jan O Jorgensen in quarter-final

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 27 (ANI): Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 in a quarter-final match of the Korea Open here on Friday.

Read More
iocl