FIFA unveils official emblem for Qatar World Cup 2022

Doha [Qatar], Sept 4 (ANI): FIFA on Tuesday unveiled the official emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

"The official emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world, while also featuring striking elements of local and regional Arab culture and allusions to the beautiful game," FIFA World Cup tweeted.

The unveiling took place in Qatar's capital, Doha.

The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight and the infinity symbol. The eight represents the number of stadiums that will host the football tournament while the infinity symbol reflects the interconnected nature of the event.

The Al Janoub Stadium is the second ready venue for the World Cup and hosted its first match in May this year. Moreover, the remaining six venues are slated to be completed before the end of 2020. (ANI)

