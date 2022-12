FIFA WC: Defeat is painful, Portugal were better, says Switzerland manager after round of 16 exit

Lusail [Qatar], December 7 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Portugal in their round of 16 FIFA World Cup match, Switzerland manager Murat Yakin said that Portugal was a better team and the defeat was painful for them.

A hat-trick by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos and strikes from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao helped Portugal advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup as they thrashed Switzerland 6-1 at Lusail, Qatar on Wednesday.

"[A back three] was not a big change. We did partially also play with a four-man backline. We noticed our plan was not working, and we probably missed a few challenges where we should have done more, challenged the opponent more and been more dominant in our play," Murat was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"But we have to admit they were better, faster and more offensive. Our game plan did not work, and we have to accept that. I congratulate Portugal on this win and we have to just take it. Defeat is painful, we are sad about the way we played and the result. We wanted to make the country happy, we did not achieve that today."

"We lost a game today. That does not mean we have to be too pessimistic and criticise everything. The team has shown great spirit, they had great plans for today, and wanted to pick up where we left off [against Serbia]. Today we have to accept Portugal were better. I think it is something we have to put behind us now, we will get through it as a team and look forward," concluded the manager.

Joao Felix made the first attempt at attack from Portugal's side, passing to Bruno Fernandes at the edge of the Swiss box but the latter could not control the ball.

In the fifth minute, the Swiss forward Breel Embolo latched onto a headed pass, and went past two defenders but his shot was deflected by Pepe.

The match started slow, with only one shot at goal by the Swiss in the first 13-14 minutes.

In the 17th minute, it was Portugal who got the early lead. Goncalo Ramos, the man who had replaced Ronaldo, came through with a fiery near-post drive, which ended up finding the net despite the acuteness of the angle. Ramos made good use of the pass received from Joao Felix.

In the 25th minute, there was some concern for Switzerland as defender Fabian Schar was down on the ground and received some treatment.

Embolo won a free kick for Switzerland in the 29th minute. Shaqiri took the free kick and whipped a fine effort that went up and over the Portuguese wall, looked to be heading onto the post but Portugal keeper Costa took no chances and collected the ball.

In the 33rd minute, Pepe doubled the lead for Portugal. A brilliant header helped him score and become the oldest scorer at World Cup knockout stages.

In the 35th minute, Felix was involved in another scoring opportunity for Portugal but fumbled it.

Portugal continued to dominate proceedings. To make things worse, the referee gave a yellow card to Swiss player Fabian Schar for a late foul on Felix.



Four additional minutes of stoppage time were added, with neither side taking advantage.

At half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 in favour of Portugal, who also dominated ball possession with 53 per cent as compared to the Swiss' 47 per cent. Portugal had six shots on target while Switzerland took four.

At the resumption of the match, Portugal earned a corner in the 49th minute, but Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez prevented the Portuguese from adding the third.

Ramos continued his dream run in the match as in the 51st minute, Diogo Dalot drilled the ball into the near post and Ramos fired it through Yann Sommer's legs to make it 3-0. He scored a brace.

Pepe and Felix made some more chances for Portugal, but it was Raphael Guerreiro in the 56th minute who made full use of space left by Swiss right-back Fernandes to add another goal to Switzerland's piling miseries.

In the 55th minute, Switzerland made two substitutes. On came Zakaria and Seferovic for Sow and Freuler.

Switzerland opened their account in the 58th minute with the help of Manuel Akanji, who made the scoreline read 4-1. But there was clearly a lot left to be done. '

In the 59th minute, Switzerland's Eray Comert was booked for committing a foul.

The most notable moment of the game came in the 67th minute, when Ramos' brilliant finish sent the ball past Sommer to not only make it 5-1 in favour of Portugal, but also bring up his hat-trick, the very first in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

In the 72nd minute, Portugal made three changes as Ronaldo, Vitinha and Horta replaced hat-trick hero Ramos, Otavio and Felix. Four minutes into his arrival, Ronaldo took a free kick but missed an opportunity to score.

Embolo attempted to score for the Swiss in the 80th minute but failed.

In the 84th minute, Ronaldo drove the ball past Sommer for a goal, but out came the offside flag denying the star his moment in the game.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Rafael Leao came through with a stunning curl over Sommer's head to make it 6-1.

Portugal qualified for the quarterfinal, with the scoreline reading 6-1 in their favour at full-time.

Switzerland became more dominant in terms of ball possession in the second half, ending with overall figures of around 52 per cent while Portugal took the rest of it. Portugal took 14 shots at their target, of which nine were on target. The Swiss took 10 shots at goal out of which three were on target. (ANI)