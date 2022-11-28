FIFA WC: Eventful first half between European giants Spain, Germany ends at 0-0

Al Khor [Qatar], November 28 (ANI): An action-packed first half between Spain and Germany ended with a scoreline of 0-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in a crucial Group E match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The half saw Spain controlling the initial play with Germany finding it difficult to get possession of the ball in the initial minutes. German players kept chasing the ball with Spain controlling the midfield through Pedri and Gavi.

Dani Olmo almost scored in the 7th minute after attempting a long-range shot with his right foot, but it hit the crossbar as Germany narrowly avoided conceding the first goal. Gavi advanced the ball to the German penalty area before passing it to Pedri, who then sent it to Olmo.

Germany got possession in the 9th minute and put ahead their first attack in the 10th minute. Spain breached the German box in the 21st minute with Jordi Alba taking a shy at the goal in the 22nd minute that just went wide.

Spain had another chance at goal in the 25th minute with Gabri just outside the German box trying to score. In the 27th minute, Ferran Torres had a clear shot at the goal but had his attempt deflected by a defender.



Ferran Torres in the 33rd minute again had a shot at the goal but Musiala came in with a brilliant touch to deflect the ball away. Thilo Kehrer was issued the first yellow card for his challenge of Torres.

Germany were ahead of Spain for a brief moment as Antonio Rudiger ventured offside by just half a torso after heading the ball into the net in the 40th minute much to the German fans' disappointment.

Spain counterattacked in the 41st minute but could not breach the German box, as the opponent defenders filled the box in defence.

Sergio Busquets fouled Musiala to stop the speeding youngster from advancing towards the Spanish box in the 44th minute.

A live wire in th field, Rudiger made a thumping effort on a volley in the 45th minute but failed to find the back of the net.

Spain was knocking on the door quite loudly after a corner through Gavi in the dying minutes of the first half but were denied a chance at the goal as the German defenders cleared the ball. (ANI)

