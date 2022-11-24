FIFA WC: Let in that goal that we should have avoided, says France coach Deschamps after win over Australia

Al Wakrah [Qatar], November 23 (ANI): Following his team's win over Australia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, defending champions France coach Didier Deschamps said that though his side started well, it was able to let the Aussies score a goal that should have been avoided.

Olivier Giroud's brace and a stunning goal from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe guided reigning champions France to register victory over Australia by 4-1 in the Group D match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Deschamps also added that France showed more confidence in second half to push Australia on backfoot.

"We began the match well in the first minutes, we looked good and linked up well. We let in that goal that we should have avoided. In the second half, we showed a lot more confidence and forced Australia on to the back foot and then we created a lot of chances and four goals, which is good," Sky Sports quoted Deschamps as saying.

"It is a good beginning to the tournament. The opening match is always vital and important. I would like to congratulate the team and the players. We have seen some games earlier where teams couldn't respond, but we did even though we went behind," he added.



Craig Goodwin put Australia ahead in the first 10 minutes of the match as he scored a stunning goal.

However, goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud gave France the lead before halftime, and Kylian Mbappe emerged as the game's standout player in the second half. He scored the third goal and provided Giroud with the perfect cross to score the fourth.

Injuries to France players in the lead-up to Australia's goal, including Lucas Hernandez, may have given France the impression that everything were working against them.

After quickly pulling his nation level with a goal, the superb midfielder changed roles, latching onto Mbappe's lovely flick to set up Giroud. For his 50th international goal, the seasoned striker only needed to put the ball in the goal.

With 51 goals for the men's national team, Giroud, 36, has now tied Thierry Henry for the most goals scored in France's history. The amazing Mbappe will undoubtedly surpass it one day.

Mbappe, however, took control in the second half and tormented the defence as France looked to increase their lead. Antoine Griezmann's attempt was blocked by a defender, but Mbappe was unstoppable and headed in Ousmane Dembele's right-wing cross off the post.

France will continue their title defence against Denmark on Saturday while Australia play Tunisia earlier that day. (ANI)

