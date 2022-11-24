FIFA WC: Spain dominate Costa Rica at 3-0 in first half

Al Thumama [Qatar], November 23 (ANI): Costa Rica looked helpless against Spain and were trailing 0-3 at the end of the first half in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium here.

The 2010 World Cup champions were in charge of the proceedings against Costa Rica with goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, and Ferran Torres.

Olmo scored in the 11th minute after sending his initial effort just wide in the opening minutes of the first half. After Keylor Navas managed to get a hand on Jordi Alba's low cross, Asensio scored to make it 2-0.

Spain's third goal came from Torres who kept his cool to find the back of the net via a penalty kick in the 31st minute.

Span started as favourites and are ranked seventh compared to Costa Rica who are 31st in the FIFA rankings.



Experienced mid-field player Sergio Busquets called the shots while controlling the ball and forcing spaces in the opposition's defence.

The Spanish team dominated right from the word go maintaining possession over the ball. They controlled the ball superbly with their renowned short pass playing technique, creating gaps and making runs towards the Costa Rican box.

Costa Rica seemed to be totally on the defensive in the wake of the onslaught and kept chasing the ball unable to take any shot at the Spanish goalpost.

Spain and Costa Rica have faced each other three times since 2010. Spain has never lost a match, winning two and drawing one.

The Spanish team is trying to forget their run from the last two World Cups. The team could not make it to the knockout stage in the 2014 edition, exiting in the group stage. It got knocked out in the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16 stages.

Spain will look to turn a new page with a relatively young side in the 2022 World Cup. (ANI)

