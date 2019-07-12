India has moved to the 57th spot whereas the Philippines is positioned at the 67th position.
FIFA Women's rankings: USA consolidate their lead at top spot

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:01 IST

Zurich [Switzerland], July 12 (ANI): The US after winning their second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup have consolidated their top spot in the latest Women's rankings that were released on Friday.
The USA now have extended their lead to 121 points over the second place Germany. This is now the largest gap in the history of women's rankings.
The Netherlands, who finished as the runners-up in the recently concluded World Cup, made the biggest move in the rankings. They moved five spots to gain the third position. This ranking is the country's best-ever position in the rankings.
Sweden finished the World Cup at the 3rd position. As a result, the team has now moved to the sixth spot in the rankings and now returns to the top six for the first time in over two years.
Canada and Australia have moved down two spots to take the seventh and eighth position respectively in the rankings.
The Philippines and India are the biggest climbers in the rankings due to their impressive performance in qualifying matches for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.
The current rankings have reached a new milestone as the number of teams have increased from 155 to 158. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:41 IST

