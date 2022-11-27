FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium, Morocco on level terms till half-time

Doha [Qatar], November 27 (ANI): Belgium and Morocco failed to score as the scoreline read 0-0 going into half-time here at Al Thumama Stadium.

Belgium started on an attacking note as Thorgan Hazard's assist helped Michy Batshuayi take a left-footed shot from the left side of the box but the ball went off target.

In the 16th minute, Eden Hazard's assist helped Kevin De Bruyne take a right-footed shot from outside the box but it was blocked.



In the next minute, Amadou Onana's header from very close range went too high as Thorgan Hazard's cross following a corner went in vain.

Yet another assist from Thorgan Hazard went in vain as Thomas Meunier right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

In the 21st minute came Morocco's opportunity as Achraf Hakimi's assist gave a chance to Hakim Ziyech. But his left-footed shot from outside the box went too high.

Eight minutes later Amadou Onana of Belgium got a yellow card for a bad foul. The match finally went to stoppage time where Morocco got a free kick and Hakim Ziyech shot on the right wing went into hot the nets but the VAR denied the goal.

Both the teams went into half-time without scoring a goal. The European side had the bulk of the possession having 70 percent of it as compared to Morocco which had just 30 percent.(ANI)

