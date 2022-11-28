FIFA World Cup 2022: Kudus' brace helps Ghana edge past South Korea 3-2

Doha [Qatar], November 28 (ANI): Mohammed Kudus' brace and Mohammed Salisu's strike helped Ghana edge past South Korea 3-2 in a Group H match here at Education City Stadium.

In a thrilling battle, Ghana first took a 2-0 lead in the first half which was equalized by South Korea in the second half but Ghana scored the decisive goal to make it 3-2.

South Korea started off aggressively with Cho Gue-Sung striking from his left foot shot to the centre of the box but was blocked.

In the eighth minute, Jeong Woo-Yeong's right-footed shot from outside the box was also blocked as Ghana's defence looked strong.

In the 21st minute, Ghana's Daniel Amartey got a yellow card. Three minutes later, Ghana took the lead as Mohammed Salisu's left-footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner gave them a 1-0 lead.



In the 27th minute, Jung Woo-Young of Korea was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 34th minute, Jordan Ayew's cross helped Mohammed Kudus take a header from the centre of the box which went on to hit the bottom right corner.

Ghana went into half-time with a 2-0 lead over South Korea.

South Korea came back aggressively in the second half scoring a goal in the 58th minute as Cho Gue-Sung's header from the centre of the box went on to hit the centre of the goal. The Asian side managed to pull one back.

Three minutes later Cho Gue-Sung's header from very close range found the high centre of the goal to make it level at 2-2.

In the 68th minute, Ghana again took the lead as Inaki Williams' assist helped Kudus take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box which went on to find the centre of the goal.

Ghana hung on to their 3-2 lead to register their first win of the ongoing World Cup as they lost their previous game to Portugal 2-3. South Korea played a goalless draw with Uruguay in their first game of the tournament, followed by a defeat in this match. (ANI)

