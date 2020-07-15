FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule announced, Qatar to play tournament opener

Zurich [Switzerland], July 15 (ANI): Hosts Qatar will play the tournament opener of the 2022 World Cup on November 21 as the match schedule was announced by FIFA on Wednesday.

The World Cup will witness four games on a matchday during the group stages.

The first game of the tournament, involving Qatar, will be played at the Al Bayt Arena.

The third play-off match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022. The final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

The group stage will be played over 12 days.

"With the aim of providing all teams with optimal rest between their matches, the group stage will last 12 days. With four matches per day, it promises a full and exciting schedule for fans," FIFA said in an official statement.

"The tournament's compact nature -- with no air travel needed to move between the venues -- will allow organisers, for the first time, to optimise specific match demands for the benefit and comfort of fans, teams and media.

This will be the second World Cup to be held in Asia and the first one to be held in the Middle East.

Japan and South Korea had hosted the first World Cup in Asia back in 2002. (ANI)

