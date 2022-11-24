FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea hold Uruguay 0-0 in half-time

Doha [Qatar], November 24 (ANI): Uruguay and South Korea cancelled each other out in their Group H clash here at the Education City Stadium.

Heung-min Son floated one corner in but Uruguay cleared it eventually. Koreans are on the charge with consistent pressing.

In the first half, Uruguay captain Diego Godin went on to hit the post with his header while Hwang Ui-jo came close to scoring for South Korea.



In the 34th minute, Hwang Ui-Jo's (Korea Republic) right-footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kim Moon-Hwan with a cross.

In the 43rd minute, Godin went on to hit the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Federico Valverde with a cross following a corner.

In the stoppage time of the first half, Jose Gimenez's header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mathias Olivera with a cross following a set piece situation.

Both teams have had plenty of openings but failed to convert them into goals. The Spurs attacker and South Korean skipper Heung-min Son had surgery earlier this month after suffering a fracture around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League game.

Uruguay tried to make the pitch really wide and put the ball over the backline as South Koreans were compact in their defence. South Koreans too were on the front foot and were excellent in possession causing problems for Uruguay. (ANI)

