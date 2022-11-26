FIFA World Cup 2022: Zielinsk gives Poland lead; Szczesny saves penalty in first half

Al Rayyan [Qatar], November 26 (ANI): Piotr Zielinski combined with Robert Lewandowski followed by a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave Poland a 1-0 in a Group C match against Saudi Arabia here at Education City Stadium.

Poland played out a goalless draw with Mexico in their opening game of the tournament, and Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1 to take the top spot in the table.

Coming from the back of a famous win against Argentina Saudi Arabia started off aggressively as Salem Al Dawsari's assist helped Mohammed Al Burayk make a right-footed attempt from outside the box which was blocked.



In the 13th minute, Saud Abdulhamid assisted Mohammed Kanno to take a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to be saved in the top right corner.

Two minutes later Jakub Kiwior of Poland was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. Matty Cash got the yellow card for a foul in the very next minute.

In the 39th minute, an assist from Robert Lewandowski Piotr Zielinski's right-footed shot from the centre of the box went on to the top right corner.

Poland's Krystian Bielik conceded a penalty after a foul in the 43rd minute. But Salem Al Dawsari failed to capitalise on this great opportunity as his right-footed shot was saved in the bottom left corner. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a brilliant save and also blocked the rebound to keep his team's lead intact.

Saudi Arabia had more possession in comparison to Poland enjoying 59 per cent of it while the European side had only 41. Poland though had three shots on target in comparison to Saudi who had only one. (ANI)

