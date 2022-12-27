FIFA World Cup heroes return to action with LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: After locking horns in the FIFA World Cup final, Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi will come together alongside several other sensational players for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue1.

The French club's fixture on December 29 is likely to also feature World Cup stars such Brazil's Neymar.

LaLiga will see the return of 2022 FIFA World Cup winners like Rodrigo De Paul for Atletico de Madrid and Alejandro Gomez for Sevilla FC, along with members of the runners-up French squad like Ousmane Dembele for FC Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico de Madrid.



The Serie A is among the most competitive leagues in the world and will see FIFA World Cup winners Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala return to action for Juventus FC and A.S. Roma respectively. French stars such as Adrien Rabiot will return to action for Juventus while Theo Hernandez will go to battle for AC Milan on January 4, next year, as they vie to conquer Italy in the second half of the Serie A season.

Ligue1 will return to our TVs, smartphones and tablets first, as the competition will resume on December 28 with AC Ajaccio facing Angers. LaLiga will kick-off on December 29 with a match-up between Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

The Serie A resumes in the New Year on January 4 with a clash between Salernitana and reigning champions AC Milan. Sassuolo will lock horns with Sampdoria on the same day.

Viacom18 Sports, India's newest premier sports network, will continue bringing the biggest stars of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 to Indian viewers.

LaLiga, Ligue1, and Serie A will be streamed live on JioCinema for free as club football action returns to Europe. Matches from these leagues will also continue to air on Sports18. (ANI)

