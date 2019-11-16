Viraj Singh with Indian football team (Photo/ Indian Football team Twitter)
Viraj Singh with Indian football team (Photo/ Indian Football team Twitter)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan wishes Blue Tigers ahead match against Oman

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:30 IST

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 16 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh, wished the Indian football team">Indian football team for the upcoming clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier.
India witnessed a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan on November 14 in Dushanbe.
"I hope you had a good trip to Dushanbe and on the behalf of the Embassy and Indian community, I wish you all the best for your next matches. Go, Team India, Go," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Singh as saying.
Afghanistan had a 1-0 lead over India and maintained it throughout. However, Seiminlen Doungel's goal in the 93rd minute helped India level the scores. Singh called it a 'wonderful match'.
"We had played a great game against Afghanistan (on Thursday, November 14, 2019). We drew 1-1, it was a wonderful match and we scored in the last minute," he said.
"It was a delightful evening. The players, coaches, administrators, support staff all have been wonderful. We wish our boys in Blue best of luck for the upcoming match. Well done, boys," Singh added.
India will compete against Oman on November 19. (ANI)

