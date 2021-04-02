Firmino available for Arsenal clash, confirms Klopp

Liverpool [UK], April 2 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that Roberto Firmino is in contention for the club's upcoming clash against Arsenal.

The Brazil forward missed the Reds' last three matches prior to the international break with a knock but has resumed full training ahead of the journey to Emirates Stadium.

"Bobby is back, all the others not," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying during his pre-match press conference.

Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher remain sidelined for Liverpool, as well as Jordan Henderson and long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.



Henderson underwent surgery on a groin injury sustained against Everton on February 20.

When asked if there was a timeframe for the captain's return, Klopp said: "No, not really. He is not here in the moment, so he cannot train -- but he will train in the next days and weeks, for sure. [There's] nothing to say from me but the problem is I am not a doctor, I'm not a surgeon, I'm not this and that in all of the [injury] cases. It is just about time and if the time will be enough I have no idea, but I hope so."

Liverpool is currently struggling in the ongoing season of the Premier League, sitting seventh on the points table with 46 points from 29 games. Klopp's men had won the 2019-2020 season of Premier League but in this season, the team failed to replicate their dominating showing of the previous season.

The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 30 games. Second on the table is Manchester United with 57 points followed by Leicester City and Chelsea.

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

