Firmino is the best offensive defender, says Klopp ahead of United clash

Liverpool [UK], October 24 (ANI): Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp was all praise for Roberto Firmino as he explained the widespread appreciation and affection for the Brazilian in the Reds dressing room.

After grabbing a hat-trick at Watford last weekend the Liverpool's No.9, now in his seventh season with the club, provided another tireless performance to help the Reds defeat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday night.

During his media previews for Sunday's Premier League encounter with Manchester United, Klopp was quizzed on what makes Firmino different to other forwards. He said: "He is a very important player to us."



"He is a connector. He is the best offensive defender I ever saw in my life, definitely. He is a ball chaser, he is defensively incredibly smart with all the things he is doing. He is technically on the highest level, is able to play in the smallest spaces, the tiniest spaces. Can make incredibly good decisions in a really short time," the German added.

The midweek contest at Estadio Metropolitano saw Firmino become the 60th player in Reds history to reach the milestone of 300 appearances. He has netted 93 goals during that spell - the 20th-most for the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently sit four points ahead of United and come into Sunday's blockbuster showdown in scintillating form, having yet to taste defeat in the Premier League so far this season. (ANI)

