Firmino, Mane and Salah shine as Liverpool thrash Watford 5-0

Hertfordshire [UK], October 16 (ANI): Roberto Firmino claimed a hat-trick, Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal and Mohamed Salah struck another superb solo effort as Liverpool eased past Watford 5-0 at Vicarage Road to go top of the table on Saturday.

After just nine minutes Salah sprinted beyond Danny Rose before playing a beautiful pass to Mane, who converted to become the third African player to score 100 goals in the competition.

Liverpool doubled their advantage on 37 minutes when Firmino tapped home from James Milner's cross. Firmino got his second on 52 minutes, before Salah's moment of magic.



The Egyptian beat three Watford players in the area before cutting back inside to curl in and score for the eighth consecutive match in all competitions.

Firmino completed his treble in stoppage time, turning in a cross from substitute Neco Williams.

Liverpool now go above Chelsea, who face Brentford this evening, with 18 points. Watford stay 15th on seven points. (ANI)

