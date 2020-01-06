Flick confident Jerome Boateng will stay with Bayern Munich

Leeds [UK], Jan 6 (ANI): Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick believes that Jerome Boateng will remain at the club despite having strong links with Arsenal.

"Jerome is a player of Bayern Munich and I will not concern myself with any rumours, that's what I did the last years," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"He came back to training well-prepared, he prepared himself on holiday. So, I am curious what the next week will bring," he added.

The 31-year-old defender has been with the club since joining from Manchester City in 2011 and was the first choice at the back for the first few years.

But fitness problems began to have an impact in 2015-16 and he is yet to play more than 20 Bundesliga matches in a single season.

"But I will not concern myself with thoughts if he will leave the club or not. He didn't say anything regarding that and we are constantly in an exchange. We have to see how these things develop, but right now I cannot picture it [Boateng leaving]," Flick said.

The team had a disappointing start to the Bundesliga season that led to the dismissal of coach Niko Kovac in November, with Flick replacing him on an interim basis till the end of the season.

Bayern are at the third place with 33 points and will next face Hertha in the Bundesliga fixture on January 19. (ANI)

