Foden, Greenwood axed from England squad for breaking COVID rules

London [UK], September 7 (ANI): Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were dropped from England's squad on Monday after the duo was found guilty of breaking "COVID guidelines" in Iceland.

As per a report in Goal.com, both Greenwood and Foden are alleged to have invited girls back to their hotel room.

The girls in question went on to post images on Snapchat which indicated that the Manchester City midfielder Foden and United forward Greenwood shared hotel room with them while on international duty.

England is slated to square off against Denmark next in the Nations League.

Both Foden and Greenwood will be missing this particular clash and the duo was even absent from England's team training session.

"Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble and so we had to decide very quickly that they couldn't have any interaction with the team. These are two boys I don't know particularly well at the moment so can't speak in great depth. I have got to try and speak with them later in the appropriate way. They have got responsibilities and they have apologised," Goal.com quoted England's coach Gareth Southgate as saying.

"We are very clear that no other member of our party have been in contact with the two players -- couldn't join us for breakfast or training. It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way. I think at the moment I'm trying to take a lot of information in. Obviously they have been naive, we have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic," he added.

Manchester United have also released a statement of their own regarding the actions of Mason Greenwood and it reads: "Manchester United are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation." (ANI)

