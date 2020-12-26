Foden has 'incredible skills' but he plays in same rhythm, says Guardiola

Manchester [UK], December 26 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded midfielder Phil Foden's "incredible skills" and said he can go to another level after learning to "slow down."

Foden has scored five goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances for City this season.

The 20-year-old England international scored City's third goal with a sublime finish and put one on a plate for Aymeric Laporte in a 4-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Arsenal on Tuesday.

"It's normal, but you need experience to be more calm. He plays football in the same rhythm, football must be played in different rhythms: sometimes you have to walk, sometimes you have no rhythm, sometimes you have to change the rhythm," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He has to understand this, but it is experience, it's not saying you have to do it [now], it's time. He has incredible skills and many other things and we will be incredibly patient, it's not easy for a young player to rise as he has in a club like this, playing important games and with the national team.



"There will be a moment when he slows down, it's a normal process for all young players. You just have to stick with them and be patient. Every time with patience and a desire to be a better player you will get it, there's no doubt. I know we can trust and rely on him all the time," he added.

Guardiola is confident Foden has the ability to score many more goals for City.

Asked how many he is capable of scoring, he said: "A lot. The signs are good. In front of the keeper, he has this composure. He has something that the other ones don't have.

"He just has to keep this incredible strength he has and to improve. A player of 28, 29, 30 years old also has margin to improve, so imagine a guy of 20 years old like Phil. The important thing is his desire and commitment and he is a joy to watch in the training sessions and in the games he will improve," the City boss said.

City will be without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker when they host Newcastle on Sunday after the duo tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

