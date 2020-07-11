'Football, education can go together': U-17 Women's WC probable Sai Sankhe scores 96.2 pc in Class 10 boards

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India's SAFF Under-15 Women's Championship-winning player Sai Sankhe has set an example for others as she scored 96.2 per cent in her ICSE Class 10 examinations. The results of ICSE were announced on Friday.

Sai, who was also the part of the Indian side that finished second at the U-17 Women's Football Tournament in Mumbai last year said that she really wanted to do well in board exams.

"The pressure was there as I really wanted to do very well in my boards and ace them. With the result I secured, I am very happy. If you love football and consider education to be as important, you can do both together -- hands down," AIFF quoted Sai as saying.

"The exams started at the end of February this year but my preparation began much before while we were in our training camp. I was following up with my regular school studies at all times while at the camp. If we had training in the morning, I would come back and study for some time before lunch," she added.

"After the evening training, I would study again. If there was no morning training on a day, I would use that time to study too. Basically, whatever time I could get, I used to it to study and prepare," Sai explained her routine.

The 15-year-old striker is probable for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2021. (ANI)

